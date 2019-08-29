



– A driver died after crashing into a vacant building in the Pico-Robertson area Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., an Infiniti sedan careened into a building in the 8900 block of West Pico Boulevard.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded and pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The driver’s gender and name were not immediately disclosed. No one was inside the building at the time.

Los Angeles police investigators are unsure what caused the Infiniti to veer off the road. However, neighbors told CBS2 they heard what sounded like street racing just prior to the crash, and saw a second vehicle speeding away from the area.

L.A. Department of Building and Safety officials were on scene to determine the extent of the damage to the building.

The circumstances and cause of the crash remain under investigation.