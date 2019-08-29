ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A steel plate fell on a man working in a trench on Disney property near Disneyland Thursday, sending him to a hospital.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the park’s employee entrance at about 3:20 a.m.

Fire officials could only say that an employee was working in a trench when a steel plate fell on him. The employee went into cardiac arrest, and firefighters gave him CPR on the scene.

The employee has since been taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No one else was injured.

It’s not clear what the employee was working on. Disneyland did not respond to calls for comment.