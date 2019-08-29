



— Kacey Musgraves is a country superstar but if she ever wants to become a full-time internet influencer watch out.

The six-time Grammy winner went into a struggling Koreatown photo shop and gave it a rave review.

Struggles no more.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz says business at Tom’s One-Hour Photo Shop is now popping.

Lots of people are stopping by and getting their pictures taken the old-fashioned way — without using a cellphone. With a real photographer! Not instant!

The way it was done in the 90s, when young people went to photo shops to get their photos and head shots.

Wait! What? And they’re coming from far and wide.

“We drove all the way from Riverside,” says one new customer.

” I like having photos like this to keep in my wallet or on my wall. So I think that’s pretty cool,” says Jasmine Pedroza.

And faster than you can say Grammy-winning artist, business is again booming at Tom’s.

Musgraves posted pics Tom too, she asked her followers to check him out. And she also went more above and beyond — she created a page to help him promote his business.(He now has more than 38,000 followers).

“She says I help you. Wait tomorrow and you [get a] surprise,” says Tom.

That surprise business is rolling in and 60-year-old Tom couldn’t be happier.

“My sister actually this morning sent me a direct message on Instagram showing me Kacey Musgraves Instagram story,” says new customer Annie Averill.

And now Averill has her own story to go with her retro pics taken at the shop, a little trip down memory lane for those who remember doing this exact same thing as teens.

Tom has also kept up with the times. You don’t have to wait an hour if you bring a thumb drive.

Or get your pics in one hour — five for $25.

