Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 8/29 at 8 a.m.
Steel Plate Falls On Man Working In Trench Near Disneyland
A steel plate fell on a construction worker in a trench on Disney property near Disneyland Thursday, sending him to a hospital.
Man Fatally Shot In South LA Marijuana Dispensary, 2 Detained
A man was fatally shot this morning inside of a marijuana dispensary in the Florence section of South Los Angeles — and two people were detained.
2 Charged With Murdering West Covina Firefighter
Two men have been charged with murdering a firefighter from West Covina whose burned body is believed to have been found in Upland last week.
Local Weather
High pressure strengthening over the region will add on a few degrees. A high of 81 for the beaches and 97 for the valleys.
