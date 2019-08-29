



— A Thursday night accident in Pico Rivera took out a light pole and struck a fire hydrant, causing a geyser of water to flow into the street.

According to police, the three-car accident happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Whittier and Rosemead boulevards. Police said a woman driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla headed southbound on Rosemead Boulevard ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles that were traveling westbound on Whittier Boulevard.

The Corolla then flipped a few times before striking a vehicle that was coming out of the Target parking lot. The vehicle then struck a light pole and a fire hydrant — unleashing a geyser of water — before coming to a stop on the roof with the driver trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to extricate the woman from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles involved in the accident were said to be in stable condition, also with non-life threatening injuries.