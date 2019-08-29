



– Alabama authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins after audio surfaced earlier this week of a man purported to be Cousins threatening to shoot a woman in the head.

The Mobile Police Department confirmed to USA Today Thursday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Cousins. His current whereabouts were unclear.

According to the Mobile Municipal Court’s online docket, Cousins was charged with one count of domestic violence third-degree harassing communications, a misdemeanor.

In the audio obtained by TMZ Tuesday, a man is heard telling a woman over the phone, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f—— head.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the woman in the clip is Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, who alleges that the conversation took place on Friday, Aug. 23, a day before his wedding to his new girlfriend, Morgan Lang, which took place in Atlanta.

In the clip, the man the ex-girlfriend alleges to be Cousins repeatedly asks if “I can have my son here, please?” before eliciting the threat.

She claims the 7-year-old son she shares with Cousins was with her at a trampoline park in Alabama when the recording was made, according to the court documents.

The Lakers released the following statement Tuesday:

“We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins, and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Cousins tore the ACL in his left knee during a training session earlier this month and is expected to miss the entire season. After spending last season with the Golden State Warriors, the oft-injured Cousins signed a one-year $3.5 million free agent contract with the Lakers in July.