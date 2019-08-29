LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced Thursday that he has completed chemotherapy and is back at work taping season 36 of the long-running television show.

Trebek, 79, who has hosted the show since 1984, announced in March that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy, and thankfully that is now over,” Trebek said in a video released on the show’s social media channels. “I’m on the mend.”

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said in his initial announcement. “Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Just six days after making the announcement, he returned to work in Culver City where the show is taped.

In the video released Thursday, Trebek says, “We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year.”

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

Trebek returns for the premiere of season 36 on September 9.

