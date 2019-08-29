



– Two suspects have been arrested in two separate arson-sparked fires this month which left a total of three people dead, one of which burned a large house in Exposition Park where more than a dozen people were living.

Los Angeles police and fire officials were holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce details of the arrests. The names of the suspects and the charges they face were not immediately released. It’s unclear if the two fires were linked.

On Aug. 22, a man and woman died in an early morning fire at a two-story house in the 1000 block of West Leighton Avenue in Exposition Park. Sixteen people, including four children, were inside when the fire broke out.

Police did not immediately disclose the details of the second fatal fire for which an arrest was made.

This comes after a homeless man was killed Monday in downtown L.A.’s Skid Row when his tent was set on fire. A 38-year-old man was later arrested on murder charges, accused of intentionally setting the blaze.

On Aug. 24, a man was arrested on allegations he sparked a series of at least 11 fires in a Studio City neighborhood that same morning. No one was hurt in those fires.