LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It turns out “Jabba the Hutt” isn’t the only one concerned about “thermal detonators.”

The Transportation Security Administration is banning a popular souvenir Coke bottle from Disney’s “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” park that looks just like that explosive from a “galaxy far, far away.”

Passengers will not be permitted to carry the $5 thermal detonator-shaped bottles in carry-on or checked baggage.

The policy came to light when a traveler asked TSA via Twitter if the “Star Wars”-themed bottle could be packed in a suitcase.

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

“Replica and inert explosives aren’t allowed in either carry-on or checked bags,” was the reply.

All is not lost for “Star Wars” fans, though. The TSA is allowing passengers to bring “light sabers” and “astro-mech droids” on board.