Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man faces charges Wednesday of burning a homeless man to death on Skid Row, police said.
Jonathan Early, 38, was arrested near where a tent was found on fire at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 6th and San Pedro streets, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said. Early was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of burn injuries, after he was found in the burning tent. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
It’s not clear when Early will make his first court appearance.
You must log in to post a comment.