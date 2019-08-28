LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who was believed to have a gun was taken out on a stretcher after an overnight standoff in Reseda.

The standoff started at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a neighbor reported a distraught man in his 40s had a gun and was firing near the area of Roscoe Boulevard and Wilbur Avenue.

When police arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the garage area of the home. The home backs up to an alley and is also located near several businesses on another side, so police officers sealed off several streets surrounding the area.

The man was believed to have several guns inside, and also possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

LAPD negotiators tried to make contact with the suspect. SWAT officers also sent in a robot to get a closer look before firing gas canisters into the home. No evacuations were ordered.

The standoff ended peacefully at about 5:30 a.m. with the shirtless suspect rolled out on a stretcher. An LAPD official said he was being taken to a hospital for care and observation.

A second person living in the home was not injured.