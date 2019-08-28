BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Two robbery suspects led sheriff’s deputies on a wild pursuit through the streets of East LA, Commerce, and Bell Gardens Wednesday afternoon, and shared a romantic moment before surrendering.

During the pursuit, the driver went the wrong way up streets, weaved in and out of lanes and narrowly avoided a crash.

The duo even came close to pushing a pick up truck out of their way in Bell Gardens.

The car eventually stopped in an alley near Fostoria Street and Eastern Avenue.

The female driver and her male passenger got out of the car and ran. At one point the woman was leaping from one rooftop to another.

She even ran along the tops of walls before eventually joining the male suspect on the roof of a backyard shed.

And then, in true “Bonnie and Clyde” fashion, the duo engaged in a romantic embrace before deciding to surrender to the pursuing officers.

The suspects were then taken into custody without incident.