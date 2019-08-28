LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After nearly two years and $41 million worth of work, the Music Center Plaza reopened Wednesday to the public.

Wednesday’s grand reopening ceremony included a Native American land acknowledgement and a drum circle.

The 53-year-old plaza serves as Los Angeles County’s principal public square. The $41 million renovation project shut the area down for 20 months so that the outdoor space could be updated to add accessible features and new restaurants with outdoor dining.

Several events this week will celebrate the plaza’s reopening, including the Thursday night grand openings of Go Get Em Tiger and The Mullin Wine Bar, a cumbia dance party on Friday, a “Big Sing” with the Los Angeles Master Chorale on Saturday and a community party and a Dodger game on the two big screens on Sunday.