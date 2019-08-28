Comments
Join us Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Royce Quad on UCLA’s campus.
Delightful and delicious, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade brings superstar chefs and mixologists to Los Angeles to lend their support to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and the fight against childhood cancer.
EVENT INFORMATION
Hosted by Chef Suzanne Goin and business partner Caroline Styne along with Chef David Lentz, this fun and family-friendly afternoon features one-of-a-kind food and drink samplings. Guests will get to meet the gourmet chefs behind the dishes and taste fine dining from across the country. With a record-breaking nearly $1.5 million raised in 2018, this event’s impact only continues to grow for all kids with cancer.
Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
