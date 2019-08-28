



— Southern Californians are invited to set sail for San Pedro, where Fleet Week is about to get underway.

Visiting ships including the USS Spruance, USS Comstock, USS Tulsa, USS Scout, USCG Cutter Forrest Rednour and USCG Cutter Alert are dropping anchor in the Port of Los Angeles for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The ships are bringing more than 1,000 men and women who serve aboard these vessels to Los Angeles to welcome friends and family and come on land to do some volunteer work – some with Habitat for Humanity.

“I do have friends and family planning on coming out, and I’m very excited to see them, show them about, what I do,” MM3 Nathan Booth, who hails from Corona, said.

But it won’t be all work for these sailors – they’ll also get a chance to eat off-ship at local restaurants and take in Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Dodgers games.

There are a large number of free activities for visitors, including ship tours, concerts, aerial flyovers, a new obstacle course competition, a kids’ STEM Expo and military equipment displays and demonstrations.

Fleet Week LA officially kicks off Thursday night in downtown San Pedro and is open to the public.