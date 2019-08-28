



– A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy who falsely claimed he was shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station is “no longer employed” with the county, officials announced Wednesday.

In a morning news conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Angel Reinosa “is no longer employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department” or the county itself as of Tuesday night.

Villanueva said he wouldn’t further comment on a personnel matter or speculate on a motive.

“I’m disappointed that this incident occurred and upset that one member’s actions has reflected negatively on a department that has a history of service and heroism,” he said. He then formally apologized to the community of Lancaster.

Villanueva says investigators intend to present a case to the district attorney’s office “in the very near future”.

Reinosa could face prosecution for filing a false report. It’s unclear if Reinosa has an attorney.

On Aug. 21, Reinosa radioed from the Lancaster sheriff’s station parking lot that he’d been shot in the shoulder. That triggered an extensive search of an adjacent building.

The sheriff says the deputy had only a minor contusion and later admitted he had not been shot.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)