LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A coyote with a doggie chew toy apparently lodged in its jaws has been spotted wandering the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles.
Neighbors tell CBSLA they’ve seen the coyote in distress roaming the neighborhood over the past week.
One video appears to show the coyote with what someone described as a red Kong toy lodged in its bottom as the animal attempts to drink from a water fountain.
Neighbors say they have alerted authorities and animal rescue groups, but so far no one has been successful in safely trapping the animal.
