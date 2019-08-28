



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 8/28 at 8 a.m.

Police Search For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Fatally Struck Pedestrian In South LA

Police are searching for a driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a man in South Los Angeles overnight before driving off.

Man In Custody After Overnight Standoff In Reseda

A man who was believed to have a gun was taken out on a stretcher after an overnight standoff in Reseda.

Navy, Coast Guard Ships Drop Anchor In The Port Of LA For Fleet Week

Southern Californians are invited to set sail for San Pedro, where Fleet Week is about to get underway.

Local Weather

Slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday, but the high pressure system over the Southland remains in place. A high of 78 for the beaches and 95 for the valleys.