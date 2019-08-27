LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people, including the victim’s stepdaughter, have been charged in the murder of a Marina del Rey man whose burnt body was found in Joshua Tree earlier this month.

The body of 72-year-old William Webb was found Aug. 16 in a dry lake bed in an unincorporated area near Joshua Tree National Park, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged Webb’s stepdaughter, 44-year-old Haena Kealia Worthing of Marina del Rey, along with 38-year-old John Schiefer from San Luis Obispo County and 40-year-old Shavonne Webster of Indiana, with one count each of murder in Webb’s death.

Authorities believe that Webster and Schiefer used a hammer to murder Webb on Aug. 15, one day prior to his body being found, prosecutors say.

There was no immediate word on a motive in the killing or the exact circumstances with which it was carried out.

Worthing was arrested Monday morning by Los Angeles police, according to inmate records. She is being held on $2 million bail and is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Webster and Schiefer are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 9.

Schiefer and Webster face a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison if convicted as charged. Worthing faces a maximum sentence of 25-years-to-life.

