WINNETKA (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a possible swatting call at a home Tuesday night in the 8100 block of Oso Avenue in Winnetka.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. of a shooting inside the home. A fire engine was on the scene and an ambulance was heading to the scene after getting calls of a person shot.

According to initial reports, the family later called police to say that there was nothing of the sort happening in the home and that nobody from the home made the call.

The family was evacuated from the home, and police searched the structure.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible swatting call.