LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As college students across the country are heading back to school, a new report reveals which college majors lead to the most jobs.

Bankrate has released its annual report that shows the most and least valuable college majors.

The study ranked 162 majors and looked at factors like median annual income, unemployment rates, and the need for advanced degrees.

Topping the list was Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering degrees earning around $90,000 annually with an unemployment rate of 1.6%.

Overall, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees dominated the top of the list.

The least valuable majors were all art degrees including fine arts, linguistics, drama, and theater.

People with a drama and theater arts degree earned about $36,000 annually.