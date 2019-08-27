WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — The West Covina Police Department detained three people Tuesday in connection with a missing 28-year-old man who had not been heard from since Thursday, August 22.

The family members of West Covina resident John Brian Mananghaya Aguila contacted West Covina PD on Saturday, August 24 after not hearing from him for multiple days.

According to the family, Aguila did not report to his job as a firefighter for the Bureau of Land Management or return home since Thursday, which is very uncharacteristic of him.

During their investigation, police learned that Aguila’s white 2017 Honda Civic had been located and impounded in the city of San Dimas.

Investigators found video surveillance that showed a male, that was determined not to be Aguila, leaving from the car and walking away.

Gloves and blood-covered clothing were discovered inside of the Honda by investigators.

On Thursday morning, the West Covina PD SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Third Street in La Verne.

Three people inside the residence were detained pending further investigation.

Aguila was not located during the search.

According to police, one of the three people detained was the man seen leaving Aguila’s car on Friday.

Investigators were still on scene Thursday afternoon.

Investigators were still on scene processing the location for any additional leads. The investigation is ongoing.

The West Covina Police Department was asking anyone who has seen or has information regarding John Aguila to contact the WCPD at 626 939-8557.