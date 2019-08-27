



— Two gang members were sentenced to a total of 150 years to life in prison for the 2016 murder of a 19-year-old Marine who was on leave from Camp Pendleton.

At the Monday hearing, Oscar Aguilar, 28, was sentenced to 100 years to life in state prison. Esau Rios, 31, was handed 50 years to life in prison. The two gang members had been found guilty on May 29 of first-degree murder and shooting at an occupied car in the killing of Lance Corporal Carlos Segovia-Lopez, of Los Angeles on Sept. 16, 2016.

A third defendant, Ricky Valente, 21, pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact in June 2018. He was placed on three years of formal probation.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Segovia-Lopez was on leave in Los Angeles when he saw Aguilar and Rios possible tampering with cars and confronted them. Prosecutors say Rios directed Aguilar to approach the Marine as he sat in his car at 31st Street and St. Andrews Place, where he shot him in the head.

Segovia-Lopez died three days later at a hospital.