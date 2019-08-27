FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A former Fullerton Police school resource officers faces charges Tuesday of taking upskirt photos and video of a 16-year-old high school student.

Jose Anthony Paez stopped working for the Fullerton Police Department in May 2019. The department referred the case to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office after an internal investigation spanning the last five years of his on-duty interaction with the public.

After accusations that Paez had been acting inappropriately while on duty, Fullerton police say an internal investigation found several photos and video clips on his personal cell phone in November 2017 that were shot up the skirt of a 16-year-old high school student. Paze had been conducting a police investigation on school grounds at the time, officials said.

Police did not say what schools Paez had worked at.

Paez is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 2. He faces a maximum of one year in Orange County Jail if convicted.