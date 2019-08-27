HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The driver of a Mercedes was caught on video ramming her vehicle into a Ford Mustang that blocked her in a Hollywood parking lot.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when 24-year-old Amber Rose Darbinyan, identified as the driver of the Mercedes, was behind the wheel of her Mercedes trying to leave after eating tacos from a Hollywood taco truck. It was then that the video shows her talking with the group of people behind her vehicle.

The video shows the confrontation escalating as plates and food begin flying and others in the group can be seen holding people back.

The group does not move, and Darbinyan can be seen in her vehicle ramming into the Mustang behind her multiple times until that vehicle is in the middle of traffic, and she is able to exit the parking lot. The video shows her almost hitting people in the process.

“We were like, ‘Wow, this is crazy,'” Juan Munoz, co-owner of Sugar Coat Innovations, said. “We’ve never seen anything that that happen in our parking lot at all.”

Darbinyan allegedly streamed a high speed chase on Instagram in 2018.

Darbinyan’s attorney said he is working with detectives for her to surrender. She is facing charges of vandalism and misdemeanor battery, but her attorney said there was more to the story and that he hoped to share more details and more video.