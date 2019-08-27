



— A $25,000 reward was offered Tuesday for information in a hit-and-run crash that was caught on video in Boyle Heights.

The crash happened Thursday at about 10:20 p.m. A man on his bicycle was riding east on Whittier Boulevard near Calzona street when a white pickup truck crossed the center divider into oncoming traffic and hit the bicyclist head-on, according to Los Angeles police.

Video shows the impact of the crash threw the bicyclist into the air and flipped him before he came back down onto the truck’s hood and onto the ground.

After the crash, the truck was seen veering back onto the right side of the street. Police say the driver did not stop to help the bicyclist and fled the scene in the truck.

The bicyclist, who was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, is now in stable condition, police said.

The truck was described as a white 2011-2018 Chevrolet or GMC full-size pickup truck with a red front bumper, lower valance air deflector, black rims and a black bed cover. The truck may also have a custom white rear bumper and aftermarket headlamps and tail lamps.

There was no description available of the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash or the truck can contact LAPD’s Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713, Detective Juan Campos at (213) 486-0755 or email 31480@lapd.online. Tips that lead to the arrest and conviction in this hit-and-run crash are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.