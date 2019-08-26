Comments
STANTON (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives were investigating at a Stanton motel Monday after a male victim was fatally shot outside of a room.
Orange County Sherriff Department deputies were dispatched to the Villa Motel on the 11000 block of Beach Blvd at approximately 1:15 p.m. for an unknown disturbance.
According to the OC sheriffs’ office, the caller stated that someone had been shot.
Deputies arrived and discovered an adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect description was immediately released.
The number four lane of Beach Blvd was closed while homicide detectives investigated.
