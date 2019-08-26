LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What will a piece of Los Angeles history look like in the future?

That’s the question three renowned architectural firms will hope to answer Monday night when the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum hosts a presentation to share three preliminary concepts for re-imagining its facilities.

The concepts – prepared by multidisciplinary teams based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and New York City – are aimed at crafting a master planning process to improve the entire 12-acre site, which has not been renovated comprehensively in more than 40 years, according to officials.

Developers say they hope to integrate the museum experience into the landscape of Hancock Park while also increasing community access, preserving the site’s iconic features and developing a more sustainable infrastructure.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at the El Rey Theatre.