



– The family of an intellectually-disabled man who was shot and killed by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer in a Corona Costco back in June are filing a lawsuit against both the city of L.A. and the LAPD.

On the night of June 14, 32-year-old Kenneth French of Riverside and his parents, Russell and Paula, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at a Costco in Corona.

Kenneth, who has been described by his family’s attorney as schizophrenic and nonverbal, was killed. His parents were critically wounded but survived. Both were shot in the back.

The shooting created chaos in the store, sending shoppers scurrying for the exits. Corona police officers responded to reports of an active shooter.

Sanchez’s attorney David Winslow claims that his client was hit from behind without warning and was knocked unconscious as he held his 18-month-old son. When he awoke, he feared for his life and opened fire.

However, in a news conference Monday in Corona, Russell and Paula French gave a different account. While they admitted that their son Kenneth did indeed push or strike Sanchez, but that they pleaded with Sanchez not to open fire, trying to explain their son’s condition.

“I told Officer Sanchez not to shoot, twice, I even said ‘please,’ I was pleading for our son and our lives,” Paula said.

“After hearing Officer Sanchez identify himself as a police officer, I begged and told him not to shoot,” Russell added. “I told him we have no guns and our son is sick. He still shot.”

Dale Galipo, the French family attorney, told reporters that Kenneth, who had recently been taken off of his medications for undisclosed reasons, pushed or shoved the officer in the back. He also said French’s parents tried to explain to the officer that their son was intellectually disabled.

Galipo called Sanchez’s response “a complete over-reaction.” He pointed out that, “if anyone other than an off-duty police officer had shot three unarmed civilians in a Costco, that person would be in jail and facing criminal charges for murder.”

Sanchez, who has been with LAPD since 2012, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office investigates. No charges have yet been filed. Costco allegedly has surveillance video of the incident, but a judge ordered that it not be released to the public.

On Monday, the French’s attorney filed a complaint – the precursor to a lawsuit – against both LAPD and the city of L.A. alleging that Sanchez acted based on “inadequate and inappropriate training.”

Winslow, however, has previously repudiated the “push or shove” description, saying French’s action amounted to “a violent attack.”

The French family is also demanding that the video be released.

Sanchez suffered minor injuries, but his son was not hurt.

