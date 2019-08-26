



— The 134 Freeway was fully reopened Monday after a brush fire scorched 30 acres in Glendale, but the northbound 2 Freeway remains closed.

Firefighters kept an eye on the brush fire that broke out Sunday afternoon and burned dangerously close to a Glendale neighborhood, prompting the evacuation of 100 homes. The mandatory evacuation orders were lifted by 10 p.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the air aggressively, making water drops into the night. No homes were burned and no injuries were reported.

The fire also shut down the 134 Freeway, the 2 Freeway and the Angeles Crest Highway at the 210 Freeway as the firefight reached a fever pitch, wreaking havoc on Sunday afternoon traffic throughout the area. By Monday at 7 a.m., only the northbound lanes of the 2 Freeway at the 134 remained closed. Firefighters and engines remain posted near the freeway, watching for hot spots.

Authorities did not say when the 2 Freeway could reopen.