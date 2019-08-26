DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Two men trapped in a burning car that had slammed into a Downey watch repair business early Monday were rescued by two quick-thinking police officers.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. in a strip mall at Paramount and Telegraph Road. The red car somehow veered off the road, jumped a curb, hit trees and a power box, slipped and slammed into the business.

The car burst into flames, trapping the driver and the passenger. The two Downey police officers who were first to respond to a call of a traffic accident jumped into action.

“Downey police officers knocked the [engine] fire down, and they were able to cut the seat belts and get those two victims out of there,” Downey fire Battalion Chief Mike Whitney said. “They did a great job, probably saved their lives.”

Downey firefighters put out the flames that had begun to spread into the building.

The two men have been hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash took out the power to the strip mall. Officials are on the scene assessing the damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.