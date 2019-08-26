Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 8/26 at 8 a.m.
Downey Police Officers Rescue 2 Trapped In Burning Car That Crashed Into Building
Two men trapped in a burning car that had slammed into a Downey watch repair business early Monday were rescued by two quick-thinking police officers.
134 Freeway Reopens After Eagle Rock Fire
The 134 Freeway was fully reopened Monday after a brush fire scorched 30 acres in Glendale, but the northbound 2 Freeway remains closed.
7 Survive Fiery Plane Crash At Santa Barbara Airport
Seven people escaped without major injuries after a transport plane crash landed and caught fire at Santa Barbara Airport Sunday night.
Local Weather
Temperatures near 80 for the beach communities, close to 90 for downtown L.A. and into the upper-90s for the valleys.
