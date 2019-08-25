SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A 52-year-old man has died following an officer-involved shooting in San Diego County.

San Diego police on Saturday responded to a home in the 5800 block of Adelaide Avenue following a call of a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that the male had thrown a brick at a 70-year-old female. He was identified as the woman’s nephew.

Officers attempted to engage with the subject, whom witnesses say had advanced toward officers swinging a large post-like object, which was later determined to be a shovel.

The officers gave the man multiple commands to drop the object, and first used a Taser on him, while another officer discharged his firearm.

The man was struck at least once. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were not hurt, nor was the female resident.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293.