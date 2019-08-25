CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were responding to the Westfield Topanga mall following a report of a possible shooting and/or robbery.

Upon arrival, police said via Twitter that there was no evidence of a shooting, but suspect that a smash-and-grab robbery had unfolded.

We are responding to reports of a shooting at the Topanga Mall. At this time, preliminary information is NO evidence of a shooting, but officers are still on scene, and they are clearing the mall. Please avoid the area. Expect a large police presence. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 25, 2019

The LAPD says the incident was unfolding in the 6600 block of Topanga Canyon. Patrons were told to expect a heavy police presence, and asked the public to avoid the area.

Police planned to clear the mall, as police continued to search for the suspects.

No further details were provided.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as soon as they become available.