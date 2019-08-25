SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A teenage girl was fighting for her life on Sunday after a fire tore through a house in South Los Angeles.

Those flames broke out on 52nd Place just east of Hoover Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they rescued the girl from inside her bedroom. She was unresponsive at the time, and sustained burns over more than half of her body. She was said to be in grave condition.

The girl’s grandfather who also lives inside the home was also injured while trying to rescue her before firefighters arrived.

Two other women live inside the home, identified as the girl’s mother and grandmother. Both managed to escape the flames.

It remains unclear how many smoke detectors were inside the home. When firefighters arrived, they indicated that no smoke detectors were going off at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.