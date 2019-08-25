CORONA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to battle a brush fire they say was holding at 30 acres in Temescal Valley.

The fire erupted just before 11 a.m. near the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Temescal Canyon Road.

Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters were being assisted by the USFS Cleveland National Forest. The fire has spurred the closure of one of the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare.

More than 100 firefighters have been dispatched to the firefight, along with a helicopter and two air tankers.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been evacuated.