EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — A brush fire along the 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock has threatened some homes.
Officials said the Los Angeles Fire Department and Glendale Fire were both on scene battling the blaze.
As of about 5:15 p.m., authorities said they were getting the upper hand on the blaze.
Desmond Shaw, reporting in Sky2, said a lot of white smoke would indicate firefighters had managed to turn back most of the flames.
No additional resources have been called for.
Smoke was visible to Dodger Stadium, witnesses said.
