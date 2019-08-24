REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old Redondo Beach teen who had been missing after a boat crash on Lake Havasu was found dead Friday, Aug. 23, officials confirmed.

The Mojave County Sheriff’s Office said divers located Adam Gomez just south of Thompson Bay in approximately 23 feet of water after going missing Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Deputies originally determined that Gomez had departed from a boat while it was moving. The boat and its propellor struck Gomez who then disappeared below the water’s surface and did not resurface.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety deputies and members of the MCSO Dive Rescue and Recovery Team were on scene investigating and searching for Gomez since Wednesday.

The case was being investigated by members of the MCSO Division of Boating Safety.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Lake Havasu City Police Department for their assistance in dive operations and overall continued partnership,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement. “We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family.”