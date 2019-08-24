Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nicknames and star athletes go together like a hand and glove.
Every sport has them.
Polar Bear, Flying Squirrel, Pistol Pete, Broadway Joe, Crusher, Beast, Black Mamba.
It got us thinking about the all-time best Rams nicknames.
So here goes. Who had the best nickname in Rams history? Flipper Anderson, Deacon Jones, Night Train Lane or Crazy Legs Hirsch?
For the record, if you don’t remember what Crazy Legs’ real name was it was Elroy.
Elroy?! That is one reason he got the nickname, no doubt.
