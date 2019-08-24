



— Police were offering a $50,000 reward Friday to help find the hit-and-run driver who killed a pregnant mom.

Security camera video shows an image of the car that struck and killed Veronica Hernandez Aug. 4 on Alondra Boulevard at Orchard Avenue. The 45-year-old mother of six was pregnant with her seventh child when she died.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a dark gray BMW 5-Series was traveling eastbound on Alondra Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it passed a vehicle on the right at Orchard Avenue. As the BMW passed the other vehicle, it struck and killed Hernandez who was collecting recyclables from a recycling container, police said.

“I don’t think she deserved that,” her daughter Marlene Mancia said. “She was such a nice person.”

Police said the driver continued at a high rate of speed, failing to stop and render aid as required by law. Police

Hernandez’s family said in a news conference that she deserved justice.

“If you’re out there and listening, have a little bit of remorse just to bring peace to the family,” her daughter-in-law Jessica Mancia said.

The Los Angeles police released a picture of a vehicle they say is similar to the one that fatally struck Hernandez.