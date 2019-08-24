LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A female pedestrian was struck and killed by “several vehicles” on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, a fire spokesperson confirmed.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the northbound 110 Freeway near Temple Street around 5:15 a.m., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by “several vehicles,” according to Stewart.

“Traffic will be impacted on the northbound 110 for an undetermined period of time,” Stewart said.

California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 5:35 a.m. closing the Eighth Street on-ramp to the 110 northbound for at least two hours.

CHP updated the SigAlert at 7:45 a.m. stating the 110 northbound south of Fourth Street would be blocked from LA Live Way to Sixth Street for an additional two hours.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN LOS ANGELES: NB I-110 SOUTH OF 4TH STREET, THE COLLECTOR ROAD WILL BE BLOCKED FROM LA LIVE WAY TO 6TH STREET FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO HOURS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 24, 2019

