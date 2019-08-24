



— Two Expo Line stations in downtown Los Angeles are set to reopen Saturday after being closed for the past two months due to construction.

The Pico and 7th Street/Metro Center stations have been closed since June 22 as part of an ongoing improvement project on the northern portion of the Metro Blue Line, which shares a track with the Expo Line at the two stations.

“The reopening of the two Expo Line stations in downtown Los Angeles is a step forward as we strive to complete the New Blue Improvements Project,” Metro Board Chair and Inglewood Mayor James Butts said. “I want to thank the Expo Line riders for their patience during this construction process.”

Metro said the $350 million modernization project that began in January will improve reliability, enhance safety and improve customer experience on the Blue Line.

The northern segment of the Blue Line will continue to be out of service until work is completed this fall. The southern segment of the project was completed June 1.

More information about the Blue Line Improvements Project can be found online at http://www.metro.net/newblue.

