



— LA County Sheriff’s said Saturday evening that it appears the deputy who said he was shot Wednesday by someone firing at him from a Lancaster apartment building, made up the story.

At a news conference Saturday evening, sheriff’s updated reporters about the “shooting investigation.”

Rookie deputy Angel Reinosa said he was walking in the parking lot of the station at 501 W. Lancaster Boulevard just before 3 p.m . Wednesday when he was shot. He said he was under fire.

LA County Sheriff’s Department Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon and Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener briefed reporters.

Wegener said Reinosa admitted to cutting his own shirt. He also said the deputy did not give a reason for making up the story but Wegener described the story as “completely fabricated.”

CBS2/KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo said the sheriff issued a terse statement that said misconduct from employees “would not be tolerated.”

They also added a criminal investigation was underway.

Related Link: LA Sheriff’s Deputy Shot In Parking Lot Of Lancaster Station; Suspect At Large

By Thursday, the deputy’s story was making less sense. The bullet, believed to come from a pellet gun, pierced his shirt, near the shoulder but didn’t pierce his skin. He was treated at the hospital Wednesday and released.

A spokesperson for the department had said on Wednesday, Reinosa was “very lucky” and that he was in “high spirits and should make a full recovery.”

Believing the bullet came from an apartment building facing the parking lot, deputies spent hours canvassing the four-story building.

During the investigation, several people were questioned and detained.

According to the sheriff’s department, Reinosa had been stationed in Lancaster for three months as part of the patrol division.