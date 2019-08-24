LADERA RANCH (CBSLA) — It was a close call for a high school cross-country runner from Orange County when a woman tried to throw him off a bridge, authorities said.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Greg Mills reported from Ladera Ranch where the incident took place Friday afternoon.

“I just saw some police activity down there, many police cars, detaining, looked like a young woman with no shoes,” said witness Leon Trice.

He was driving over a bridge on the Crown Valley Parkway — between Jardines and O’Neill — when the Capistrano Valley High School cross-country teams ran by.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says a woman grabbed one of the runners and tried to push him over the safety railing.

“No way,” says Matt Hollenback of Rancho Santa Marguerita restaurant. “That’s crazy.””

There appears to be about a 50-foot drop onto a lot of concrete. Team members grabbed the woman and held her until Sheriff’s deputies arrives.

The woman was later identified as 23-year old Stephanie Redondo, described as a transient.

She was arrested for attempted murder charges. She is currently in jail wand being held on a $500,000 bail.

“Wow! I has no idea. I saw them detaining her and I saw the cross-country team but I had no idea they were connected,” said Trice.

Capistrano Unified Sschool District wrote: “We are relieved that our students are safe and no one was injured and we commend our students and coaches, bystanders, and sheriffs personnel for acting quickly.”

The Sheriff’s department had been called to the location because of reports of a possible jumper.

The call, of course, was because Redondo allegedly tried to push one of the athlete’s over.

The school district said, understandably, “our students, staff and families are shaken by what occurred and we will be looking at alternative routes for our cross-country team.”

Redondo’s mother told Mills that her daughter lived in a truck that was parked near her father’s house and his newer family, including three kids. Redondo’s mother also said she’s been going through a rough time and that her daughter is bi-polar and has been hospitalized 12-13 times.