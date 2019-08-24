Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A new live-action “Star Wars” series is on the way.
Disney unveiled the first look at “The Mandalorian” Friday at the D23 Expo fan event at the Anaheim Convention Center.
The series focuses on a gun-slinger in the outer reaches of the galaxy, existing in a lawless time after the fall of the Empire.
“The Mandalorian” debuts in November with the launch of the Disney Plus streaming service.
Disney also brought out Ewan McGregor who announced he will be reprising his “Star Wars” role as legendary jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series.
