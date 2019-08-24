TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Firefighters were cleaning up Saturday morning after a car slammed into a Chase bank and then burst into flames, igniting a three-alarm fire.

The collision occurred just before 12 a.m. on Friday night at the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and Carson Street.

“When they got on the scene, the vehicle was completely into the structure with two occupants inside the vehicle,” said Torrance Assistant Fire Chief Steve

Treskes.

Firefighters arriving at the location reported the “rapid progression” of the fire and called for assistance from multiple fire agencies — the Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Los Angeles County fire departments.

Two people were rescued from the burning car in unknown condition.

Over 40 firefighters battled the blaze that was “active for about three to four hours,” Treskes said. “Units are still outputting out hot spots,” he said.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)