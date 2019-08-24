Comments
REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old Redondo Beach teen who had been missing after a boat crash on Lake Havasu was found dead Friday, Aug. 23, officials confirmed.
The Mojave County Sheriff’s Office said divers located Adam Gomez just south of Thompson Bay in approximately 23 feet of water after going missing Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The teen was said to have been missing after being involved in a boating accident on the lake.
The case was being investigated by members of the MCSO Division of Boating Safety.
You must log in to post a comment.