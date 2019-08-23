



– A driver was captured after he led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit that ended when his car careened into a gas station and erupted in flames late Thursday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., a Dodge Challenger being pursued by CHP officers slammed into a Shell gas station at South Robertson Boulevard and Kincardine Avenue, just off the 10 Freeway. The crash was caught on security video.

The car immediately burst into flames, but fortunately did not directly hit a gas pump. The impact was so strong that all the Challenger’s airbags deployed.

The male driver jumped out and ran to the other side of the vehicle to try and get his female passenger free. When he couldn’t get the door open, he ran off, CHP said.

He was captured after a short foot chase.

Witnesses told CBS2 the suspect crashed into another car during the pursuit. A woman in that car was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, CHP reports.

The suspect’s female passenger, meanwhile, had minor injuries. It’s unclear if she was hospitalized or would face any charges.

The suspect’s name and the circumstances that first prompted the chase were not confirmed.