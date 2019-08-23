CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A La Puente man was one of two Green Berets killed during combat in Afghanistan Wednesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez died from wounds sustained during small arms fire, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

The other soldier was identified as 31-year-old Master Sgt. Luis F. DeLeon-Figueroa of Chicopee, Mass.

The two Green Berets were assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) based out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

