Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A La Puente man was one of two Green Berets killed during combat in Afghanistan Wednesday.
Thirty-five-year-old Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez died from wounds sustained during small arms fire, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.
The other soldier was identified as 31-year-old Master Sgt. Luis F. DeLeon-Figueroa of Chicopee, Mass.
The two Green Berets were assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) based out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
You must log in to post a comment.