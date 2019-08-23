LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Customer service didn’t appear to be Delta’s strong suit after the airline delayed a flight bound from New York City to Los Angeles by a staggering 18 hours this week.

Flight 975 from John F. Kennedy International to Los Angeles International was scheduled to leave New York at around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

One of its passengers, Emma Slater from “Dancing with the Stars,” tweeted that everyone were forced on and then off the the plane twice over a period of eight hours while it just sat on the JFK tarmac.

When the flight was finally delayed until the following day, Delta refused to offer passengers hotel vouchers.

“There’s no vouchers to hotels,” a Delta employee could be heard telling frustrated passengers in a cell phone video that was shot in the terminal. “We’ll give food, and we’ll give taxi if you’re local.”

The plane did not take off until 10 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, arriving at LAX at 6:50 p.m. Pacific time Thursday.

Delta claimed the flight was delayed due to weather, according to CBS New York, although Slater tweeted that Delta staff told passengers the plane was having mechanical issues. The airline apologized and defended its handling of the delay, saying customers were offered water, snacks, pillows and blankets.

Check this out. Disgraceful. @Delta telling the hundreds of passengers of flight 975 (after waiting on the tarmac for a total of 8 hours and having to get off the aircraft twice for a multitude of reasons including mechanical) that they won’t provide hotels for us. @foxnewsalert pic.twitter.com/iBhuIpSRN1 — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) August 22, 2019

The most infuriating experience with an airline ever. Lied to, and not just me. Hundreds of flyers waiting for bags at JFK at 1:45am EST. I’ll never fly Delta again. #DeltaAirlines pic.twitter.com/rAiV7e1xL6 — Tom O'Brien (@obdesignworks) August 22, 2019